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Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, all on board killed

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 16:47 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 16:49 IST
Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, all on board killed

Viral visual for representation (WION can't confirm the authenticity) Photograph: (X)

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A helicopter carrying tourists crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Kenya's Samburu County on Wednesday, killing everyone on board. Investigations into the cause of the crash are currently underway.

A helicopter carrying several tourists crashed in Kenya's Samburu County on Wednesday (Aug 19), killing all those on board. An aviation source told AFP, "I can confirm an accident has happened, there are no survivors,” without confirming the number of people aboard the aircraft. The helicopter crashed at the foot of Mount Ololokwe, a sacred mountain for the Samburu people that rises to about 2,000 metres (6,560 feet) above sea level. Footage shared on X showed black smoke billowing from the crash site.

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The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the accident occurred at 9:13 am local time (0613 GMT), after the helicopter departed from the Loisaba wildlife reserve. Local media reports said seven tourists were on board, although their nationalities were not immediately known.

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The cause of the crash has not been established. The KCAA said investigations were underway. The Kenya Red Cross said response operations were ongoing, with a multi-agency team working to reach the crash site.

The incident comes months after another helicopter crash in western Kenya in March killed six people, including a member of parliament.

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About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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