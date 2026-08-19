/Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, all on board killed

A helicopter carrying several tourists crashed in Kenya's Samburu County on Wednesday (Aug 19), killing all those on board. An aviation source told AFP, "I can confirm an accident has happened, there are no survivors,” without confirming the number of people aboard the aircraft. The helicopter crashed at the foot of Mount Ololokwe, a sacred mountain for the Samburu people that rises to about 2,000 metres (6,560 feet) above sea level. Footage shared on X showed black smoke billowing from the crash site.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the accident occurred at 9:13 am local time (0613 GMT), after the helicopter departed from the Loisaba wildlife reserve. Local media reports said seven tourists were on board, although their nationalities were not immediately known.

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The cause of the crash has not been established. The KCAA said investigations were underway. The Kenya Red Cross said response operations were ongoing, with a multi-agency team working to reach the crash site.