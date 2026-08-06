/North Carolina family shooting leaves 3 dead, including suspected gunman. Here’s what happened

Three people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a home in North Carolina on Wednesday (Aug 5), authorities said. According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), deputies from the Caswell County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for service shortly before 8 am local time at a residence on Brooks Road in Prospect Hill.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. One injured person was taken to the hospital, although officials have not disclosed their condition. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking at a news conference, Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden said all those involved were adults from the same family. He added that there was no evidence the family had previously contacted the sheriff's office.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the incident, while SBI crime scene investigators remained at the property to process evidence and conduct interviews. The SBI said the shooting was confined to the home and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.