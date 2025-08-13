/‘No ceasefire now, war must come to a permanent end,’ says Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that Iran will not accept another temporary ceasefire with the United States and wants a permanent end to the nearly six-month war.

“We told the mediators that we will not accept a ceasefire; the war must come to an end,” Araghchi told semi-official Fars News Agency. “We were saying that the war must end in such a way that it will not be repeated.”

“Security in the Gulf countries must be collective security that includes economic dimensions,” Araghchi added.

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“Qatar, along with Pakistan, played a very important role and entered into mediation, and our relationship with them is at a very good stage,” he said.

The 60-day ceasefire negotiated between the US and Iran technically ended on Monday. The ceasefire did not hold for long after the signing of the memorandum of understanding, and both sides launched attacks and counterattacks. President Donald Trump on Monday said he had no timeline for a deal.

“The enemies were seeking our surrender; they went after changing the regime, fragmentation, and internal unrest, but whatever plan they pursued, they became disappointed and were defeated,” Araghchi further told Fars News Agency.

Trump said on Tuesday that there were “no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled” with Iran.

Washington and Tehran had signed an interim memorandum on June 17 aimed at ending hostilities and paving the way for a broader agreement.

Hegseth, Bessent ‘way out of their league’: Speaker Ghalibaf

The speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, attacked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, saying they are over their heads in the war with Iran.

“Americans think squeezing Iran harder will win concessions that were never part of the agreement,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

Last week, Bessent had threatened Iran with “never before seen” sanctions that would result in the “economic isolation of a country.”

“Bessent and Hegseth are way out of their league,” Ghalibaf said.

“Stop waiting for the clown crew to pull a rabbit out of their hat and clean up the mess you made,” he added.

Ghalibaf continues to ruffle the Trump administration on social media with his posts. Last week, Ghalibaf accused the administration of “theater diplomacy on loop” in regard to President Trump threatening massive attacks before backing off and saying negotiations are back on.

Tehran has also begun shifting toward a “fully offensive” military posture after efforts to reach a permanent agreement stalled, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.