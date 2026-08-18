/CID arrests wife, brother of Jharkhand paper leak mastermind in exam fraud case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand arrested the wife and brother of Abhay Tiwari, the key accused in the state's expanding public recruitment examination scam on Tuesday (Aug 18). The suspects, identified as Sushma Kumari (Tiwari's wife) and Akshay Kumar Tiwari (his brother), were taken into custody following intensive operations in Giridih and brought to Ranchi for interrogation.

According to CID officials, the arrests stem from ongoing investigations into widespread irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Abhay Tiwari, a former marketing manager at TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), a third-party agency contracted to conduct competitive exams was previously arrested for his central role in compromising test papers.

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Investigators revealed that both Sushma Kumari and Akshay Kumar Tiwari cleared the prestigious JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, raising strong suspicions that they benefited directly from Tiwari's inside access to fraudulent paper distributions. Reports indicate that Sushma had already secured a post as an Assistant Section Officer (ASO), while Akshay was serving as a government employee and had recently passed the preliminary stage of the 14th JPSC examination.

The CID’s crackdowns follow weeks of intense agitation by thousands of student aspirants across Jharkhand. Student leaders had been on hunger strikes demanding strict legal action against exam syndicates, the annulment of compromised recruitment drives, and an independent probe into the leaks.

In response to the mounting public scrutiny, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the complete cancellation of all recruitment exams and results handled by TDPL dating back to 2014. As part of the agency's crackdown, CID teams raided the JSSC headquarters in Namkum, questioning Senior Secretary Sudhir Gupta and other officials regarding procedural breaches.