Activist Devendra Mahto has called off his hunger strike following the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC CGL examination along with all recruitment drives conducted via TDPL. Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Monday (Aug 17) that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will review all TDPL-led examinations dating back to 2014.

In his statement Soren said,“We have always taken tough decisions to protect the interests, future, and trust of my young companions from Jharkhand. Interaction with media colleagues after the cabinet meeting on JPSC JSSC and other issues...” He acknowledged that while Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) existed, failure to enforce them rigorously triggered the recent crisis.

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Addressing a press conference after a special Cabinet meeting, Soren announced the complete cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination. Furthermore, the state government has scrapped all recruitment processes, published results, and selected candidates associated with outsourced vendor TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL).



The landmark decisions follow a 24-day protest led by job aspirants in Ranchi over allegations of systemic paper leaks, rigging, and widespread irregularities. Mahto, who took center stage after beginning a hunger strike that drew widespread attention, called off his fast once the key demands were officially conceded.



Outlining the enforcement measures, Chief Minister Soren announced that the CID along with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will launch a comprehensive probe into every examination conducted through TDPL dating back to 2014. Additionally, a committee chaired by a retired judge has been appointed to look into the alleged irregularities and administrative lapses.



To rebuild public faith in state recruitments, the government has formed an expert committee under IPS officer Amitabh Kaushal to draft systematic overhaul measures. An official portal has also been opened to gather feedback directly from students, parents, and educators. With early investigation findings already leading to multiple arrests linked to exam fraud, authorities pledged complete transparency and stringent action as fresh examination frameworks are prepared.