/'Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand...': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke condemns police brutality, speaks to Devendra Nath Mahto

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto is admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi following a day-long protest march to the state Assembly. Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days, joined the protest on stretcher and said that government will be forced to listen to the students. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke spoke to Mahto via video call on Monday night. Dipke affirmed CJP's support for Mahto and condemned the police brutality during the march. It must be noted that CJP delegation joined the student protest in Ranchi last week and vowed that they would not leave until all demands are met.

‘Mahto is a true hero’: Dipke

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke revealed in a social media post that he spoke to Mahto late night. Mahto also confirmed the same in a post in X. Mahto said that he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain, Dipke said in a post. "Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain," Dipke wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of his video call with Mahto. Condemning the alleged use of force, the CJP founder further said, “Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman.” Dipke affirmed that the CJP firmly stands with Devendra Nath Mahto and his struggle. He called Mahto a "true hero," adding that the movement salutes his courage and strength.