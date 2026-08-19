/Heartwarming video: Rajdhani Express halts to ensure herd of elephants cross railway track safely - WATCH

A Rajdhani Express train was brought to an unexpected halt in Assam’s Hojai district on Wednesday morning (Aug 19) to allow a herd of wild elephants to cross the railway tracks safely. The incident occurred at kilometer 167/8 near the Hawaipur area in the Lanka Range, under the Nagaon South Division. Forest officials on duty spotted the jumbo herd approaching the tracks just as the Down Rajdhani Express was approaching the area.

Quick thinking and immediate communication between the forest personnel, the train’s loco-pilot, and the Lumding Railway Control Room averted a potential disaster. The train was brought to a complete stop, allowing the giants to move across the corridor without incident before the train safely resumed its journey.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Assam students risk their lives crossing river to reach school

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah praised the inter-departmental coordination and shared footage of the encounter on social media. "An unexpected halt on the tracks, but only for our adorable giants to pass by," Baruah posted on X. "Alert action by our Assam forest staff, the loco-pilot and Lumding Railway Control Room ensured the herd crossed safely and the train resumed its journey. Another day, another safe crossing!"

The minister highlighted the continuous efforts of frontline conservation teams who monitor high-risk railway stretches passing through wildlife corridors across the state.

"Every day, our dedicated forest personnel remain watchful, quietly ensuring the safety of our wildlife," Baruah added. "These may be silent stories, but each safe crossing is a story worth telling."