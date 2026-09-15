/NATO jet shoots down drone in Lithuania as Russian frigate fires flares at Danish military helicopter

NATO fighter jet shot down an unidentified drone that entered Lithuanian airspace overnight, officials said on Tuesday. The drone was downed near the village of Pratkunai in the Kaišiadorys district, about 60 miles west of the country's capital, Vilnius, said the country's National Crisis Management Centre.

Lithuania's military said that it was the first time a drone had been shot down in its airspace. The unmanned aerial vehicle entered Lithuanian airspace from neighbouring Belarus, stayed airborne for roughly 30 minutes, flew along the outskirts of populated areas before being intercepted. The authorities did not confirm the origin or purpose of the drone, seeking more time for investigation. Antanas Matutis, commander of the Lithuanian air force, said that the wreckage had been found and the drone was ‘likely’ to be carrying explosives.

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Denmark-Russia flare incident

In a separate incident, a Russian frigate fired two flares toward a Danish military helicopter following what Russia claimed as "provocative actions". The flares narrowly missed the aircraft, the Nordic NATO member’s military said. Denmark claimed that it was routine practice to photograph the Russian frigate.

Denmark's Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said, “No warning or radio contact was given before the Russian frigate fired flares towards the Danish military helicopter.”

"The Danish side's attempts to explain the helicopter's provocative actions against the Russian frigate as 'routine practice' give rise to serious concern about the possible consequences of such recklessness," Russian ambassador Vladimir Barbin said in a written statement to AFP.

Incident follows NATO chief Mark Rutte's speech

The incident happened as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the strike close to the border of NATO will push it to support Kyiv more, following the strike on a Poland-bound train in Kyiv 2 kilometres from the Polish border. He added that the incursion and attacks close to NATO territory show Russian President Vladimir Putin's “desperation and also his desire to sow fear and terror”. He also pledged to bolster the 32-nation alliance’s own defences along its long eastern border with Russia.