Nancy Pelosi to re-run for US House speaker if Democrats hold control post US election

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, declared that she will be re-running to lead as a speaker if the Democrats win majority of the chamber post the US election.

Pelosi, during an interview with American channel CNN on Sunday, was asked if she is planning to run for another term as the US House speaker if her political party wins majority, she said. Yes, I am".

Also read| COVID-19 vaccine will not be available before 2021, Fauci declares week before US election

She also stated that she will anyhow be hoping for an agreement after the November 03 elections, regardless of who takes over the White House. However, she also added that anted to see a deal for another round of federal financial aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible.

During the interview, she also talked about the coronavirus relief plan. She said the latest proposal of the COVID-19 relief package is being reviewed by the Trump administration.

The proposal will be reviewed by the President's administration over the weekend, and Pelosi is hoping she will have a positive response from her opposition party by Monday.

Also read| Trump's loss: Joe Biden breaks television spending record week before US Election 2020

Pelosi has been an open critique of the current US President Donald Trump. The President, too, has often resorted to name-calling and poking fun of the Speaker.

The two have recently been clashing about the proposed COVID-19 relief package, which Pelosi says is being delayed due to stubbornness from Trump's side. President, however, is blaming Pelosi for the day claiming she has been uncooperative.