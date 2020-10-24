Trump's loss: Joe Biden breaks television spending record week before US Election 2020

The Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has set a record for spending money on television and digital advertising.

As per data revealed by the Advertising Analytics, a non-partisan firm, the former Vice President has spent more than $582 million on television advertising. This amount has been spent since the start of the campaigning.

His team has spent $45 million on air in the last one week itself. The team also spent another $57 million in television time reserved over the final 10-days before the upcoming US elections.

The report by the Advertising Analytics was published in the leading daily The Hill.

As per the data provided, the two campaigns — Donald Trump's and Joe Biden's — have spent $160 million on television and digital ads in the past week.

The report also revealed that Donald Trump's campaign has spent $342 million in the past two years — the time since Trump has been actively campaigning for the 2020 presidential elections.

Another interesting thing was Trump spent a tad more than Joe Biden on Facebook and Google advertising — $14 million versus about $12.7 million.

The two campaigns have published more than 100,000 advertisements per week in the week of October, the Wesleyan Media Project revealed, with majority of the advertisements running in Phoenix, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Des Moines, Iowa; the three swing states that Trump won in 2016.