Trump's loss: Joe Biden breaks television spending record week before US Election 2020

WION Web Team Washington, United States Oct 24, 2020, 04.41 PM(IST)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks outside the Delaware Museum of Natural History in Wilmington, Delaware Photograph:( AFP )

Another interesting thing was Trump spent a tad more than Joe Biden on Facebook and Google advertising — $14 million versus about $12.7 million

The Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has set a record for spending money on television and digital advertising.

As per data revealed by the Advertising Analytics, a non-partisan firm, the former Vice President has spent more than $582 million on television advertising. This amount has been spent since the start of the campaigning. 

His team has spent $45 million on air in the last one week itself. The team also spent another $57 million in television time reserved over the final 10-days before the upcoming US elections.

The report by the Advertising Analytics was published in the leading daily The Hill. 

As per the data provided, the two campaigns — Donald Trump's and Joe Biden's — have spent $160 million on television and digital ads in the past week.

The report also revealed that Donald Trump's campaign has spent $342 million in the past two years — the time since Trump has been actively campaigning for the 2020 presidential elections.

Another interesting thing was Trump spent a tad more than Joe Biden on Facebook and Google advertising — $14 million versus about $12.7 million.

The two campaigns have published more than 100,000 advertisements per week in the week of October, the Wesleyan Media Project revealed, with majority of the advertisements running in Phoenix, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Des Moines, Iowa; the three swing states that Trump won in 2016.

