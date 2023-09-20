Nagorno-Karabakh forces surrender to Azerbaijan after ‘anti-terror’ operations

The separatist ethnic Armenian forces agreed to a Russian proposal of ceasefire on Wednesday (Sept 20), almost 24 hours after Azerbaijan's army launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh to take control of the autonomous region.

The Karabakh forces have agreed to complete disarmament and full surrender, as demanded by Azerbaijan.

"The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to cease fire," the self-styled "Republic of Artsakh" said, according to Reuters news agency.

"With the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, an agreement was reached on the complete cessation of hostilities from 13:00 on September 20, 2023."

Around 120,000 ethnic Armenians live in the South Caucasus enclave, recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

'The world did nothing'

The announcement came hours after Armenian forces in Karabakh said Azerbaijan had broken through their lines and seized a number of heights and strategic road junctions while “the world had stood by, doing nothing”.

At least 27 people have been killed and another 200 wounded since the Azerbaijani military launched what it called "anti-terror" operations on Tuesday (Sept 19).

Azerbaijan also confirmed of the ceasefire agreement reached with the Karabakh forces.

It added that Russian peacekeepers relayed the Karabakh Armenian appeal for a ceasefire to Azerbaijan. However, Azerbaijan has not immediately set out the conditions.

The so-called “anti-terrorist” operation began on Tuesday after some of its troops were killed in what Baku said were attacks from the mountainous region, which Azerbaijan had blockaded for nine months.

Baku had demanded that the separatist political authorities in Karabakh, which is recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan, also disband before any talks are held about the future of the region, which Azerbaijan wants to fully integrate.

(With inputs from agencies)