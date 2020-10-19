My father's relationship with PM Modi is incredible: Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr has said that his father's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "incredible".

"I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump and PM Modi is incredible. It has been an honour to watch. And I love that they have a great and powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future," he said.



Forty-two-year-old Donald Trump Jr is leading the re-election campaign of his 74-year-old father. The presidential elections in the US are slated to be held on November 3.



"We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans," Trump Jr, told a select group of supporters from the community at the event in Long Island, New York.

In his book "Liberal Privilege", he has documented allegations of corruption against 77-year-old Joe Biden's family, particularly against his son Hunter Biden.

"When you look at our opponents in this race... you think the Chinese gave Hunter Biden USD 1.5 billion ... because he was a great businessman, or because they knew the Bidens could be bought, and therefore soft on China," he said.

Trump Jr was referring to the latest allegations of corruption against the Biden family as revealed by The New York Post.

"Therefore, (Joe Biden is) bad for India," he said in his address at the meet and greet event along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is leading the fund-raising efforts of Trump's re-election campaign.

Praising Indian-Americans, Trump Jr said that the community is near and dear to his heart. "I understand the community pretty well," he said.

The Indian community is hard working, family oriented and education oriented, Trump Jr said.

Indian-Americans, he said, have been looking at what the Democrats have been pushing or what the they have been ignoring for the last six months.

In his remarks, Trump Jr recollected the Ahmedabad address of his father Donald Trump during his trip to India early this year.

"When I saw the enthusiasm of my father with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ...you know, I used to think that Trump rallies were pretty big in America but that was the biggest Trump rally probably ever ... in India," Trump Jr said.

(With inputs from PTI)