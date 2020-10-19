Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara slammed on Twitter following TV interview

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump was slammed severely on Twitter after her heated television interview on Sunday with #LaraLied doing rounds on the social media platform.

Trump campaign's senior adviser's interview with CNN's Jake Tapper ended abruptly and during their interaction she defended Trump's comments on the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, saying he was "having fun".

Also read | US election 2020: Key states that will likely decide fate of Trump and Biden

"It’s a fun, light atmosphere. Of course he wasn’t encouraging people to threaten this woman. That’s ridiculous," Lara said.

Earlier, in a rally in Michigan on Saturday, the US president asked Whitmer to loosen up the restrictions and his supporters at the rally chanted "lock her up".

Lara was also confronted on mocking the stuttering of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Earlier, at an event in Iowa in January, Lara said: "Every time he comes on stage or they turn to him, I'm like, 'Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe.' You kinda feel bad for him."

"How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?" the interviewer asked Lara on Sunday.

"First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter," the campaign adviser to Preisdent Trump said.

"I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline."

Lara's comments didn't go down well with the netizens.

Here are some of the posts on Lara's interview.

Imagine being so low on the evolutionary ladder as a female, that breeding with Eric Trump was your best option.



Lara Trump is trash. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 18, 2020 ×

Lara Trump is just as bad as Eric. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 18, 2020 ×