Local authorities in New Orleans said they believe multiple people were involved in the early morning attack that claimed at least 15 lives, other than Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who died at the scene. Louisiana Attorney General, Liz Murrill, said in a statement to NBC News that it can be said “with some certainty that there are multiple people who are involved”.

She further told the media that a collection of improvised explosive devices, which were discovered after the Bourbon Street attacker was nabbed, seemed to have been made in a New Orleans home.

She said that a housefire occurred on Wednesday (Jan 1) “that was connected to this event where we believe the IEDs were being made."

The PA news agency said that the premise, which was a short-term Airbnb rental, was rented by those people who were likely to be involved in the attack.

'Weak' & 'ineffective' leadership

On New Year's Day, at least 15 people lost their lives and dozens were reported injured after a man named Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed a truck into a crowd celebrating New Year in New Orleans' Bourbon Street. The victims of the attack included a well-known American college footballer, a young aspiring nurse, a mother of a four-year-old, and a father of two, who is remembered as "the life of the party".

During the attack, Jabbar shot two police officials and later the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said he was killed in a gunfight with police.

Following the attack, US President-elect Donald Trump criticised the current government calling it "weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership".

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership. The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself."

(With inputs from agencies)