A 46-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her three children, including her paraplegic daughter, multiple times in their home in Sydney's north-west. The police were treating the case as a potential attempted triple murder-suicide.

Advertisment

Also read: South Korea: Did a man clearing grandparents' gravesite trigger massive wildfires? Probe underway

What exactly happened?

Naomi Moore, who is New South Wales police Detective Superintendent, said on Monday that the children's father intervened when he woke to screams in their Baulkham Hills home. He snatched the kitchen knife from his partner.

Advertisment

"We believe the father and the children were all in their rooms, and potentially all of them asleep when the mother has [allegedly] carried out this act," Moore told reporters.

"Upon waking up to what I would believe to be a number of screams or yells, he has then gone to approach the situation and from what I am told, has secured the weapon and he has contacted police," Moore added.

Also read: Watch: Child pulled from rubble after 60 hours as Myanmar earthquake death toll rises

Advertisment

Around 5.20am (local time) on Monday, he reported the incident to police. There they found a 10-year-old, a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 47-year-old woman, all with stab wounds.

The police had secured the crime scene and were still probing the intent of the mother. All four were rushed to the hospital to receive treatment. The mother was under police guard in the hospital. She had suspected self-inflicted stab wounds to her abdomen.

Also read: Cash for vote, American style: Musk gives away million-dollar cheques ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court election

"That female is entitled to her medical treatment at the moment, and we have no intention of speaking to her until she is capable of being spoken to, which may be at some stage today," Moore said.

According to Moore, it was the first time that police had responded to that home for "any type of domestic situation", which cancels any history of similar crime linked to the woman, or anyone else in the family. Moore said that there had been nothing that had previously flagged any concern.

Also read: Trump's tariff threat shakes up global oil trade

(With inputs from agencies)