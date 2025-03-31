Musk Wisconsin town hall cheque distribution: Openly giving away cash for votes may not be something one would expect to see in the US, but X chief Elon Musk just did that in Wisconsin. The world's richest person on Sunday night (Mar 30) gave away cheques worth 2 million dollars in Wisconsin ahead of the state's closely-watched Supreme Court election.

Musk was heckled at the town hall event, but he was unfazed, blaming it on alleged sleeper agents of another billionaire, George Soros.

Why is Wisconsin's Supreme Court election important?

The Supreme Court election for Wisconsin is set for Tuesday. The tight race became the talk of the town after Musk and US President Donald Trump openly favoured a Republican contender. The campaign became the most expensive in the US judicial election history.

The Supreme Court race is important as the attempt is to give its control to Republican-leaning judges.

Musk had announced the giveaway earlier this week ahead of the court election. The giveaway is controversial, as the state bans gifts for votes.

It was challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court by Wisconsin Attorney General and Democrat Josh Kaul, but the court refused to intervene.

The cheques were given after a draw among those who signed a petition to stop activist judges from being elected.

"We just want judges to be judges", said Musk before handing out two $1 million cheques.

Musk's lawyers claimed in court that the blocking of the donation amounted to curbing Musk's right to political speech and freedom of expression rights guaranteed under the US Consitution's First Amendment. They argued that the payment was for a 'grassroots movement' against activist judges and not to favour any specific candidate.

So who are the Wisconsin Supreme Court election candidates?

Musk is backing Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, a conservative, who is fighting Dane County Judge Susan Crawford. Schimel is backed by Musk and Trump. Crawford has the support of the state Supreme Court's liberal judges.

Musk, through his lawyers, had accused the Democratic-leaning judges backing Crawford of bias.



Musk has already contributed $14 million to Judge Schimel's campaign.

Overall, an estimated $81mn is being spent by both sides in the election campaign, which makes it the most expensive in US judicial election history.

(With inputs from agencies)