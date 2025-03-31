An inferno that engulfed South Korea brought down many historical sites could have possibly been the result of sparks from a cigarette lighter.

What came to light was rather shocking. A man was tending to his grandparents' gravesites, and while clearing the weeds around, he set twigs on fire, which reportedly led to the largest wildfire the country has seen in its history.

The police currently investigating the matter, told news agency AFP, “We booked him without detention for investigation on Saturday on suspicions of inadvertently starting the wildfires."

This trigger has set ablaze about 118,610 acres of forest land and killed 30 people. North Gyeongsang province’s Uiseong is by far the worst hit with 31629 acres affected. The gravity of the disaster was so intense that the fumes were visible through satellite imagery. Officials investigating the disaster are terming it the worst disaster, and global warming has only made the situation worse by multiplying the impact.

The fire spread across the region; the winds and ultra-dry conditions fuelled the situation further. South Korea had also recorded the hottest summer in 2024 as the average rainfall was way below average. The blaze has also burned down the Gounsa temple complex in Uiseong, which is believed to have been built in the seventh century.

Whether the situation was triggered by the man clearing the gravesite is yet to be ascertained. The report with on-site findings could take longer than a month.