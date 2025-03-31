After being trapped for over 60 hours under the rubble of a collapsed apartment, a child was rescued in Myanmar’s earthquake-hit city of Mandalay on Monday morning.

A miracle in #Myanmar! Chinese rescue teams pulled a young child from the rubble in #Mandalay after being trapped for over 60 hours. The child was found with stable vital signs—this marks the second survivor saved by the team in the hardest-hit area. #earthquake… pic.twitter.com/cZ0Phn9qEY — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) March 31, 2025

A Chinese search and rescue team found the child at 05:37 local time, bringing a rare moment of hope amid the widespread destruction according to the reports.

The child, whose identity has not yet been released, was the second person saved by the team since they arrived in Mandalay late Sunday.

Rescue efforts continue despite aftershocks

Rescuers braved dangerous aftershocks as they continued searching for survivors. Myanmar’s ruling junta confirmed that around 1,700 people had died, with 3,400 injured and nearly 300 still missing. The earthquake also caused destruction in neighbouring Thailand, where at least 18 people were killed in Bangkok.

Myanmar struggles with scale of disaster

The massive earthquake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing, followed by a powerful 6.7-magnitude aftershock. Buildings crumbled, bridges collapsed, and roads cracked apart, leaving Mandalay—home to over 1.7 million people—one of the worst-hit areas.

Health concerns and emergency response

The World Health Organization classified the Myanmar earthquake as a top-level emergency, calling for $8 million in urgent aid to prevent disease outbreaks and save lives in the next 30 days. As rescue efforts continue, the focus remains on finding more survivors beneath the wreckage, even as hopes fade with each passing hour.

