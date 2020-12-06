Morning news brief: World scrambles for Covid vaccine, Brexit talks, and more

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for Covid vaccine in India

Pfizer Inc has applied for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, reports said on Sunday | READ MORE

UK, EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday | READ MORE

'We're winning this election': Trump at first post-poll rally

Outgoing US president Donald Trump launched into another tirade of baseless claims at his first post-poll rally on Saturday | READ MORE

Scientists behind Oxford Covid vaccine to soon start final trials of Malaria jab

The Oxford team behind a successful COVID-19 vaccine candidate will soon enter the final stage of human trials in a jab against malaria | READ MORE

Queen Elizabeth II to receive coronavirus vaccine within weeks: Reports

Queen Elizabeth II will receive the coronavirus vaccine within weeks after the United Kingdom granted emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech for its drug, reports suggest | READ MORE

UK gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's Covid vaccine this week

The UK is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. It plans to make the shot initially available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors' clinics, the government said on Sunday | READ MORE

Japan space probe carrying asteroid rocks arrives on Earth

A Japanese space probe carrying the first extensive samples of an asteroid has completed its six-year mission, landing safely in the remote Australian outback, Japan's space agency said on Sunday | READ MORE

With over 230,000 new infections, US sees record Covid-19 cases for third day in a row

The United States for the third consecutive day on Saturday confirmed a record number of coronavirus infections in 24 hours with about 230,000 new cases, according to a tally by John Hopkins University | READ MORE

