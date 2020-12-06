With over 230,000 new infections, US sees record Covid-19 cases for third day in a row

The United States for the third consecutive day on Saturday confirmed a record number of coronavirus infections in 24 hours with about 230,000 new cases, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

In the same period, the US also recorded 2,527 Covid-19 deaths, according to the tally at 8:30 pm (0130 GMT).

With the latest updates, there are more than 14.6 million coronavirus cases and over 281,000 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The US, the worst-hit country from Covid-19, has seen a huge spike in recent weeks.

This resurgence of coronavirus crisis worsened following the Thanksgiving holiday, where several people violated health officials warnings of avoiding large gatherings and travelling.

The country is seeing more than 2,000 deaths on a daily basis for two weeks, a figure that was seen during the first wave of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The number of hospitalisations has also increased sustantially, particularly in the most populous states of California, Florida, New York and Texas, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Globally, the deadly virus has killed at least 1,519,213 people, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

As many as 65,865,820 infections of coronavirus have also been registered.