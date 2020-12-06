Scientists behind Oxford Covid vaccine to soon start final trials of Malaria jab

The Oxford team behind a successful COVID-19 vaccine candidate will soon enter the final stage of human trials in a jab against malaria.

Scientists at Oxford University’s Jenner Institute have been working on both vaccines.

The Jenner Institute director Adrian Hill said the malaria vaccine will be tested on 4,800 children in Africa next year after early trials yielded promising results.

The vaccine could significantly cut half a million deaths from the disease every year.

UNICEF describes the disease as "the largest killer of children" - with one child dying from it every 30 seconds - about 3,000 every day. As much as 90 per cent of cases are reported to be in sub-Saharan Africa - with children under five accounting for 65 per cent of all deaths.

The malaria jab could be in use by 2024, should the final human trials be successful.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is currently awaiting regulatory approval for use in the UK.