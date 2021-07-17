Morning news brief: WHO proposes second phase of studies, Myanmar coup, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

WHO proposes second phase of studies into the origins of COVID-19 in China

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities.

US sanctions Chinese officials, issues business advisory on Hong Kong

The US government on Friday issued a business advisory on Hong Kong warning companies of "growing risks" that "could adversely affect businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong."

Brazil's Bolsonaro recovering, says will be 'back in action soon'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for an obstructed intestine after a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Friday, he hoped to be "back in action soon," while doctors gave no date for him to be discharged.

WhatsApp blocks 2 million Indian users over messaging violations

WhatsApp blocked more than two million users in India in just one month for violating its rules, the US company disclosed in its first compliance report under India's controversial new social media rules.

75 children killed, around 1,000 detained since Myanmar coup: UN experts

Dozens of children have been killed and hundreds arbitrarily detained in Myanmar since a coup more than five months ago, UN rights experts warned Friday.

