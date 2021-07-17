75 children killed, around 1,000 detained since Myanmar coup: UN experts

Geneva, Switzerland Published: Jul 17, 2021, 07:25 AM(IST)

Myanmar Coup Photograph:( Agencies )

The UN Child Rights Committee said in a statement that it had received "credible information" indicating that since the February 1 coup, "75 children have been killed, about 1,000 arbitrarily detained and countless more deprived of essential medical care and education"

Dozens of children have been killed and hundreds arbitrarily detained in Myanmar since a coup more than five months ago, UN rights experts warned Friday.

The UN Child Rights Committee said in a statement that it had received "credible information" indicating that since the February 1 coup, "75 children have been killed, about 1,000 arbitrarily detained and countless more deprived of essential medical care and education". 

