Morning News Brief: WH experts wary of COVID spread, NASA astronauts return and more

NASA astronauts successfully reach Earth aboard SpaceX capsule

The astronauts met their families and addressed the nation soon after, which was live broadcasted by NASA on its Twitter account.

Microsoft confirms exploring buying TikTok in US after Trump and Nadella talk

'Microsoft is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States,' the US-based company said in a statement.

US coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts

'To everybody who lives in a rural area: You are not immune or protected from this virus,' said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House task force coordinator

Kosovo PM tests positive for coronavirus

"Today I did the test for the COVID-19 and tested positive," Kosovo PM Hoti wrote on his Facebook account.

South California wildfire burns 12,000 acres of land; Hot condition to continue for next 3 days