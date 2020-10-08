Morning news brief: Vice-Presidential debate in US, Trump on Afghanistan, and more

Kamala Harris speaking during the Vice-Presidential debate Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief!
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration wants all US forces to pull out of Afghanistan by Christmas, speeding up the process to end America's longest war.
US Vice-Presidential debate: Kamala Harris blasts Trump govt for 'greatest failure' over COVID-19 pandemic
Donald Trump has faced flak from the Opposition over his handling of coronavirus pandemic. He has also faced criticism from the media for the 'lax' approach he had in early days of the pandemic in the US.
Main officer accused in killing of George Floyd released on bail
The main officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked a mass protest movement, was released Wednesday on a million-dollar bail, court records showed.