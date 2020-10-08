Morning news brief: Vice-Presidential debate in US, Trump on Afghanistan, and more

Senator Kamala Harris today criticised the Trump-Pence administration on environmental policy, accusing the administration of not “believing in science.”

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration wants all US forces to pull out of Afghanistan by Christmas, speeding up the process to end America's longest war.

US Vice-Presidential debate: Kamala Harris blasts Trump govt for 'greatest failure' over COVID-19 pandemic

The main officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked a mass protest movement, was released Wednesday on a million-dollar bail, court records showed.