Donald Trump wants US forces to pull out from Afghanistan by Christmas

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration wants all US forces to pull out of Afghanistan by Christmas, speeding up the process to end America's longest war.

"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" Trump said on Twitter.

Trump's remarks came when the presidential election in the US is less than 30 days away and he aspires to show that he delivered on his promise that the country should stop "endless wars".

Washington, in a historic deal with the Taliban on February 29, vowed to pull out its forces from Afghanistan by mid-2021 and the insurgent group in return committed to not let other extremist groups flourish in the region.

Last month, talks between the Taliban and Afghan government began in Doha, although the discussions soon ended up in a deadlock.

Trump's decision for troop withdrawal gained widespread support, including his Democratic rival Joe Biden who during his vice-presidential tenure had pushed to limit the nation's involvement in Afghanistan.

(with inputs from AFP)

