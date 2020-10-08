Trump, Pence ‘don’t believe in science’: Kamala Harris at US Vice Presidential debate

Senator Kamala Harris today criticised the Trump-Pence administration on environmental policy, accusing the administration of not “believing in science.”

“We’ve seen a pattern from this administration – and that’s they don’t believe in science.” she said.

She said that Joe Biden understands that the west coast of our country is burning including my home state of California. Joe believes in science.

Earlier during the debate, Harris was asked if Americans should take the vaccine and if she would. Harris says that if doctors “tells us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it."

Senator Kamala Harris branded the response to the Covid-19 pandemic under Donald Trump as the "greatest failure" of any US administration.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris, running mate to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said.

