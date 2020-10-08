US Vice-Presidential debate: Kamala Harris blasts Trump govt for 'greatest failure' over COVID-19 pandemic

Senator Kamala Harris hit out at Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and termed it "greatest failure" of any US administration. US remains the worst-hit country in the world with more than 7 million people infected with the deadly virus. Kamala Harris lashed out during Vice-Presidential debate with USA Vice President Mike Pence.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris, running mate to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said.

Donald Trump has faced flak from the Opposition over his handling of coronavirus pandemic. He has also faced criticism from the media for the 'lax' approach he had in early days of the pandemic in the US.

Trump has said on record that coronavirus was 'just a flu' and advocated medicines that had not been comprehensively and scientifically proven to help cure coronavirus. Trump dissed wearing mask in public which resulted in his supporters following in his suit. Even when thousands were dying almost daily, Trump was not seen wearing mask during his public appearances. Only when death toll kept on mounting and number of those infected rose exponentially, did Trump wear a mask.

Also Read | Trump, Pence ‘don’t believe in science’: Kamala Harris at US Vice Presidential debate

Trump caught coronavirus infection last week. He again caused furore when he removed his mask on camera.

During the Vice Presidential debate, Mike Pence slammed Kamala Harris for her statements questioning whether a vaccine released under Trump could be trusted due to the intense pressure on the president to tame the pandemic.

"The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think is unconscionable," Pence said.

The US death toll from the pandemic has exceeded 210,000. It remains the worst affected country in the world.

(With inputs from AFP)