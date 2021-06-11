Morning news brief: US shooting, threat to Malala, Chinese vaccines and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

G7 leaders will agree to expand global Covid vaccine manufacturing to provide at least one billion doses to the world through sharing and financing schemes, Britain said Thursday. A religious leader in Pakistan was arrested for threatening and inciting violence over Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai`s remarks on marriage.

G7 leaders agree to provide 1 billion Covid vaccine doses 'to world': UK





The UK, which is hosting the big powers' gathering in southwest England, added it would donate at least 100 million surplus doses within the next year, including five million beginning in the coming weeks.

Shooting in a grocery store in Florida, two killed, including one child





"Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female, and one child," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. "The shooter is one of the deceased."

UK report says Hong Kong security law used to 'drastically curtail freedoms'





Beijing has broken its legal obligations by undermining Hong Kong`s high degree of autonomy and used a national security law to "drastically curtail freedoms" in the global financial hub, according to a report by Britain on its former colony.

Pakistan religious leader held for threatening Malala over her views on marriage





A religious leader in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa`s Lakki Marwat district was arrested for threatening and inciting violence over Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai`s remarks on marriage.



