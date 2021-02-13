Morning news brief: US nuclear codes almost revealed, Biden to shut Guantanamo prison, and more

The dramatic and violence-filled footage from January 06 Capitol riots show how Mike Pence escaped the rioters from 30 metres with an air force officer carrying a briefcase with the nuclear codes. Meanwhile, the newly-elected US president Joe Biden aims to permanently close down the infamous Guantanamo Bay prison during his term. On the other hand, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is now ready to serve ties with the European Union if the block hits Russia with painful economic sanctions.

US 'football' was at danger during Capitol riots, footage reveals

The footage shows how an air force officer was carrying a large briefcase with nuclear launch codes, that could have been taken by the rioters.

Mario Draghi formally accepts Italy's prime ministerial post

Mario Draghi, former European Central Bank chief on Friday formally accepted Italy's prime ministerial post.

Joe Biden aims to close down Guantanamo prison: White House spokeswoman

The newly-elected US President Joe Biden aims to permanently close down the infamous Guantanamo Bay prison during his term, the White House assured on Friday.

Russia slams possible EU sanctions