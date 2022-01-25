Morning news brief: US F-35 incident in South China Sea, Russia-Ukraine crisis and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia was planning a "lightning war that could take out Kyiv" while adding that it "would be a disastrous step". Also, read a story on the Navy F-35C fighter accident on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. The pilot ejected safely but seven were injured.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Seven injured in US fighter jet 'landing mishap' in South China Sea, Navy pilot ejects safely

Seven US sailors were injured in a Navy F-35C fighter accident on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea on Monday (January 24), the Navy informed. As released in a statement, the Navy stated that an F-35C Lightning II, which is assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a "landing mishap" on the deck.

Russia planning 'lightning war that could take out Kyiv': UK PM Boris Johnson

Amid tensions at the border with Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia was planning a "lightning war that could take out Kyiv” while adding that it " would be a disastrous step”.

Watch: Burkina Faso soldiers announce military takeover on state TV

Burkina Faso's soldiers stated on state television Monday that they had seized control and dissolved the country's government and parliament. They also stated that the country's borders had been blocked and pledged a "return to constitutional order" in a "reasonable time."

Clashes in Indonesia's West Papua province leave 18 dead, say cops

In clashes between two groups, at least 18 people have been killed in the town of Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province, police said on Tuesday.

Watch | Gravitas: Taliban begins talks with Western Officials in Oslo