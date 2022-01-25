Clashes in Indonesia's West Papua province leave 18 dead, say cops

WION Web Team
Sorong, Indonesia Published: Jan 25, 2022, 09:24 AM(IST)

At least 18 people have been killed in clashes between two groups in the town of Sorong in Indonesia, police said (representative image). Photograph:( Reuters )

At least 18 people have been killed in clashes between two groups in the town of Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province

In clashes between two groups, at least 18 people have been killed in the town of Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province, police said on Tuesday.  

In a statement, Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan said, "The clash broke out last night (Monday) at 11 pm. It was a prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday." 

(With inputs from agencies)

