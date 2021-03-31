Morning news brief: US and UK question WHO, Germany halts AstraZeneca vaccine and more

UK, US, Australia and 11 other countries have come together to criticise WHO's report on coronavirus origin and have accused China of not providing full information on the pandemic. Meanwhile, Germany has decided to halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly amid reports of a rare disorder.

US, UK, along with 12 countries, criticise WHO's report on COVID origin

The statement, issued by 14 countries, has criticised the delay in the investigation and has demanded timely access for independent experts in future pandemics.

US orders non-essential diplomats in Myanmar to return: State Department

Considering the rising violence in the country, the US State Department had earlier, in mid-February, authorised a 'voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members'.

Germany halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine for elderly

Germany is set to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine among people aged 60 and above following reports of a rare brain blood disorder.

Gravitas: Shoes with human blood in their sole