Morning news brief: Updates on US election 2020, WHO chief in quarantine, and more

Trump and Biden sprint across US battleground states two days before election

Two days before the November 3 vote, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden raced against time across the battleground states to make themselves heard | READ MORE

WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has self-quarantined after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for coronavirus | READ MORE

Tropical Storm Eta strengthens as it moves west; Nicaragua issues hurricane warning

Tropical Storm Eta Sunday gathered force over the Caribbean and was expected to make landfall in a few days as a Category One hurricane | READ MORE

FBI investigating alleged harassment of Biden campaign bus by Trump supporters

The FBI is investigating the alleged harassment of Democratic challenger Joe Biden campaign bus last week by motorists displaying Trump 2020 flags | READ MORE

Charlie Hebdo: Trial suspended after two more defendants contract coronavirus

Charlie Hebdo trial has been delayed for at least a week after two more defendants tested positive for coronavirus | READ MORE

Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April, reports say

Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time when his father Prince Charles did | READ MORE

Algeria votes on new constitution amid opposition boycott

Algerians voted on Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms | READ MORE

US election 2020: Top 10 pivotal moments of the presidential campaign

The US presidential election 2020 was expected to be a dramatic and eventful ride with Republican candidate Donald Trump running for re-election and competing with Democratic candidate Joe Biden | READ MORE