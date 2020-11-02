WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has self-quarantined after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for coronavirus. He informed about this late Sunday, but stressed he had no symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he added.