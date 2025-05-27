The UK police has confirmed that a horrific incident during Liverpool's Premier League title celebration parade is not being treated as terrorism-related. At a news conference, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Simms of Merseyside Police said that police are not treating the incident as terrorism and described the event as "horrific".

In what is being seen as an unusual move, Pakistan's new Field Marshal Asim Munir accompanied Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif during bilateral talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raising major speculations about power shift in Islamabad.

UK Police rules out terrorism in Liverpool title parade car collision: 'We believe this to be isolated incident'

Asim Munir accompanies Pakistan PM in bilateral meet with Turkey's Erdogan, unusual move fuels speculations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif as well as new Field Marshal Asim Munir amid tensions with India. In what is being seen as an unusual move, Munir accompanied Pakistani PM as he held bilateral talks with the Turkish counterpart.

Family of seven found dead inside a car in Panchkula, suicide suspected

A family hailing from India's Dehradun was found dead in a car parked about 200 km away in Panchkula. The family of seven allegedly died by suicide, this after consuming poison.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga accuses Deepika Padukone of exposing script details

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has sparked controversy again, this time by seemingly criticising actress Deepika Padukone for allegedly leaking plot details of his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas. While he did not mention her by name, his post on X appeared to target Deepika and accused her of using PR tactics

IMD says heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai today