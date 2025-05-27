The UK police has confirmed that a horrific incident during Liverpool's Premier League title celebration parade is not being treated as terrorism-related. At a news conference, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Simms of Merseyside Police said that police are not treating the incident as terrorism and described the event as "horrific".



"What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it...A 53-year-old man is believed to be the driver of the vehicle", she said.



Sims added that an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident is currently under way. She also said her thoughts are with all those injured.



Meanwhile, Dave Kitchin of the Northwest Ambulance Service comfirmed to Reuters, "27 patients in total were taken to hospital by ambulance and we believe two of those, including one of the children, have sustained serious injuries."



In a horrific incident on Monday (May 26), a car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a parade celebrating their side's Premier League soccer title. Videos on social media showed people thrown into the air as the car rammed into spectators.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had reacted to the incident and called it ‘appalling.’ “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate,” the UK PM wrote on X.



The incident "cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day," Liverpool city council leader Liam Robinson said on social media.