Asim Munir accompanies Pakistan PM in bilateral meet with Turkey's Erdogan, unusual move fuels speculations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif as well as new Field Marshal Asim Munir amid tensions with India. In what is being seen as an unusual move, Munir accompanied Pakistani PM as he held bilateral talks with the Turkish counterpart. Pakistan's foreign minister was also a part of the Pakistani delegation that is visiting four "friendly countries." The delegation will also visit Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Iran.



Taking to X, Turkish President Erdogan wrote, "I was very pleased to host the Prime Minister of Pakistan, my dear friend Shahbaz Sharif, and his esteemed delegation in Istanbul." Highlighting that both discussed many critical issues including security, Erdogan added that their relation is "unbreakable." He also sought to further strengthen "the deep-rooted historical, human and political relations between Türkiye and Pakistan in every field." He emphasized that Turkey and Pakistan are looking forward to make their "unity, togetherness and brotherhood permanent."



Pakistani PM Sharif said, “Had the honour of meeting my dear brother President Reccep Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. Thanked him for his resolute support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan India standoff.”

Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir was elevated as Field Marshal on May 20 by Pakistan's government after heightened tensions with India. Pakistan said that Munir will now be in a “strategic leadership and decisive role.” Experts suggested that this marks a major power shift in Pakistan and Munir being part of the delegation with the Prime Minister only fuels such speculations.

Turkey supports Pakistan, Indians calls for #BoycottTurkey

Turkey has supported Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 and India's Operation Sindoor on Pakistani terror targets. Calls for boycotting Turkey began in India when India's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh revealed that drones sent by Pakistan across India’s post Operation Sindoor were Turkish-made Songar drones.

In a big action against Turkey amid its support for Pakistan, India’s aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Turkey based Çelebi Airport Services. The Çelebi Airport Services approached the court and the court reserved its verdict.

Educational institutions like JNU, IIT, Jamia Millia Islamia have cancelled their MoUs with several Turkish universities citing “national security.” Travel platforms like EaseMyTrip have advised travellers to visit Turkey and Azerbaijan only if absolutely necessary. Moreover, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which represents workers, technicians, artists, and professionals of the Indian film industry, announced a complete ban on Turkey for shooting films and cultural collaborations.