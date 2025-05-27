A family hailing from India's Dehradun was found dead in a car parked about 200 km away in Panchkula. The family of seven allegedly died by suicide, this after consuming poison.

Prima facie, it appears as though they entered a suicide pact. The bodies of all seven were found locked in a car parked on the road outside a house in Sector 27 of Panchkula. The forensic team reached the spot and collected samples for investigation.

The deceased include Praveen Mittal (42), his parents, wife, and three children. Reports suggest Mittal was under heavy debt and the family had come to attend a religious discourse in Bageshwar Dham.

The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot and are currently investigating the case.

Himadri Kaushik, DCP, Panchkula, said, "We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached here, we found out that they are all dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6; he has also been declared dead."

She added, "Prima facie, it looks like a matter of suicide. All the investigating officers are at the spot. All of the deceased are family members."