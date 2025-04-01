US President Donald Trump has vowed to continue strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels until they no longer pose a threat to global shipping. He also issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that the "real pain is yet to come."

Trump vows continued strikes on Yemen's Houthis, warns Iran 'real pain is yet to come'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 31)vowed that strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels will continue until they are no longer a threat to global shipping, warning both the group and their Iranian backers of "real pain" ahead.

'Taiwan independence means war': With 19 warships, China launches military exercises around Taiwan

China's military on Tuesday (Apr 1) said it launched military exercises around Taiwan and had sent its army, navy, air and rocket force to surround the self-ruled island. Beijing claimed that the drills were aimed at practising a blockade of Taiwan and also said that efforts towards independence for Taiwan meant "war".

Meta hosts property ads from West Bank. Making big profits?

Facebook has given a platform to over 100 property ads promoting houses in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Is the social media company Meta making big money by featuring these ads on the portal?

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, has 'four days to live': Here's what happened

Watch | Iran will have to acquire nukes if attacked: Khamenei adviser