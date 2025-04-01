Virginia Giuffre, a woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault and a victim of the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, claimed that she had four days to live after a car accident. Giuffre was trafficked by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell between 2000 and 2002, forced into sexual encounters with powerful men.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Giuffre wrote, "This year has been the worst start to a new year … I won't bore anyone with the details, but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can."

As mentioned in media reports, Western Australia police said on Tuesday they had no record of an incident involving a bus and car in recent weeks. However, another social media post from four weeks ago suggests Giuffre was in Perth in early March.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**t in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day," she said in the post in which she also attached a photograph of herself lying in a hospital bed with a head injury.

She added, "Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life."

Here's what her father said

Her father, Sky Roberts, commented on the post. He said, "Virginia my daughter, I love you and [am] praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life."

"If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit with you now and holding your hand," he added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Giuffre told Sky's US partner network, "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

Giuffre's case agianst Prince Andrew

Giuffre accused and sued Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The scandal forced the Royal Family to strip him of his military titles in 2022 and shuffled off into retirement. The prince, who denied the allegations, avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement in March 2022.

