China's military on Tuesday (Apr 1) said it launched military exercises around Taiwan and had sent its army, navy, air and rocket force to surround the self-ruled island. Beijing claimed that the drills were aimed at practising a blockade of Taiwan and also said that efforts towards independence for Taiwan meant "war".

Taiwan's defence ministry said that China has deployed its Shandong aircraft carrier group and other vessels around Taiwan. The ministry released footage which showed Chinese military vessels cruising around the island on March 31.

In response to the drills, the Taiwanese defence ministry said it has dispatched its own aircraft and ships, and also deployed land-based missile systems.

In a statement, the ministry said that it has been "closely monitoring the movements of the Chinese Shandong aircraft carrier group and other aircraft and vessels that entered Taiwan's response zone yesterday".

Taiwan detected 19 Chinese warships around the island in the 24 hours to 6:00 am (2200 GMT Monday), the ministry said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, China's coast guard said it had conducted "law enforcement patrols" around Taiwan on Tuesday. "Coast guard vessel formations conducted law enforcement patrols in waters surrounding Taiwan Island, and carried out drills such as inspection and capture, interception and detention operations against unwarranted vessels", according to a statement from Zhu Anqing, spokesperson of the East China Sea Bureau of the China Coast Guard.

What's China's claim on Taiwan?

China views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and even claims that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories. For the same, China boosted its military presence near democratically governed Taiwan in recent years.

Since Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te took office in May 2024, there have been several rounds of drills staged by China.

Chinese leaders loathe Lai, who they have branded a "separatist". Lai last month called China a "foreign hostile force".

During last month's annual National People's Congress, Chinese Premier Li Qiang had said Beijing would "firmly advance" the push for reunification with Taiwan while opposing external interference. The Chinese Premier further said that Beijing will strive to work with fellow Chinese in Taiwan to "realise the glorious cause of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".

In recent years, China has ramped up pressure on Taiwan and has staged four large-scale military exercises around the island since 2022.

Chinese forces in October deployed fighter jets, bombers and warships in areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan, and simulated a rocket strike in drills called "Joint Sword-2024B".

Another drills -"Joint Sword-2024A" - were launched in May following Lai's inauguration.

China again encircled Taiwan in April 2023 after his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen met with then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taiwan claimed in February that China had staged a combat drill with aircraft and warships in "live-fire exercises" about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometres) off the island's south.

Independence means 'war'

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office, said in a statement that efforts towards independence for Taiwan meant "war".

"'Taiwan independence' means war, and pursuing 'Taiwan independence' means pushing the people of Taiwan into a dangerous situation of war," Zhu said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing that Taiwan independence were "doomed to fail".

"(Taiwan) authorities' stubborn persistence with the Taiwan independence stance and their futile attempt to split the country from outside by seeking independence is like a mantis trying to stop a chariot; it is doomed to fail," Guo said.

