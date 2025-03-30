United States President Donald Trump said in an interview on Saturday that he would not fire anyone involved in the Signal group chat accused of discussing sensitive military plans, which was disclosed after a journalist was accidentally added to the group. Democrats have argued that lives could have been lost if the information had fallen into the wrong hands. But the Trump administration has since repeatedly claimed were not classified.

Meanwhile, Hind Kabawat, a member of Syria's Christian minority and longtime Assad opponent, was named social affairs and labour minister, as Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of a new government late Saturday. Kabawat becomes the first woman to be appointed by Sharaa.

In other news, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Saturday claimed that the militant group has fully adhered to the ceasefire agreement, and its armed members aren't present in southern Lebanon. He also warned that if Israel continues to carry out strikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah will act against the aggression if the Lebanese state does not act to stop it.

Video shows exact moment plane crashes into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

A small single-engine plane crashed in a house in a Brooklyn Park neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon while on its way from Des Moines to Anoka County-Blaine Airport, killing all on board, officials said. The plane was a SOCATA TBM7.