Trump urges US Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban ahead of inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 27) urged the United States Supreme Court to pause the looming TikTok ban, which is set to take effect the day before his January 20 inauguration unless the popular short video format application's Chinese owner, ByteDance, divests it.

Manmohan Singh Funeral: Last rites today at Nigambodh ghat in Delhi

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday (Dec 28), at 11:45 AM at New Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed on Friday. Dr Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, leaving the nation in mourning.

Hospital or Hamas lair? WHO says Israeli raid put Gaza's last major hospital 'out of service'

An Israeli raid targeting Hamas militants near the Kamal Adwan Hospital on Friday (Dec 27) has put the last functioning major medical facility in northern Gaza out of service, alleged the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

Zelensky calls for 'thorough investigation' into Azerbaijan plane crash amid reports of Russian involvement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Dec 27) called for a "thorough investigation" into Wednesday's (Dec 25) Azerbaijan Airlines crash.

‘It was unfair,’ Ronaldo on Vinicius Jr not winning 2024 Ballon d’Or

Former five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo feels Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr should have won the prestigious award this year, where he stood second, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri taking home the coveted trophy. Ronaldo argued that it was unfair for Vinicius to miss out on winning the most prized individual award in football.