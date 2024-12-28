Former five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo feels Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr should have won the prestigious award this year, where he stood second, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri taking home the coveted trophy. Ronaldo argued that it was unfair for Vinicius to miss out on winning the most prized individual award in football.

At the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday (Dec 27), Ronaldo didn’t mince his words in saying that the Brazilian forward was the rightful recipient of the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Meanwhile, the whole Real Madrid contingent, alongside Vinicius Jr, boycotted the award ceremony in Paris to protest Vinicius’ omission from the top spot.

For most of the lead-up to the award ceremony, Vinicius was leading the race to win his maiden Ballon d’Or; however, on the eve of the event, several reports claimed that Manchester City’s Rodri pipped Madrid’s superstar, a rumour that became a reality soon after.

The Spanish midfielder was instrumental in Manchester City winning the treble the past season, which included them completing a historic four-peat of league titles.

"In my opinion, he [Vinicius] deserved to win the Golden Ball [Ballon d'Or award]. It was unfair, in my opinion. I say here in front of everybody. They give it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but they should have given it to Vinicius because he won the Champions League and scored in the final,” Ronaldo said during the award ceremony.

Despite missing out on winning the Ballon d’Or, Vinicius was no short of accolades for his performances this past season, as he earlier won FIFA's Best Men's Player, besides receiving the Best Men's Player prize at the Globe Soccer Awards. On the other hand, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmat bagged the Women's Player of the Year award, maintaining her streak of individual honours.

‘The problem is the same’

Ronaldo praised the Globe Soccer Awards for recognising him as the Best Middle East Player of 2024. Since joining Al-Nassr (in 2023) following his unfruitful exit from Premier League club Manchester United, Ronaldo has been in top form, notching up 74 goals in 83 appearances for the Pro-Saudi League club.

He, however, also commented on United’s slump, saying it’s not the coach but more than that.

"If you have the fish inside and he's sick, and you take him out and you fix the problem, and you put him again in an aquarium, you will be sick again,” Ronaldo said.

