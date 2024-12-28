Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Dec 27) called for a "thorough investigation" into Wednesday's (Dec 25) Azerbaijan Airlines crash.

Pointing to "clear visual evidence" of Russian involvement, Zelensky stressed that "every loss of life deserves a thorough investigation to establish the truth."

"We can see how the clear visual evidence at the crash site points to Russia's responsibility for the tragedy," he added in a social media post, addressing reports that the plane was hit by a Russian air defence missile.

More and more details regarding the horrific crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight are emerging. I extend my condolences to @PresidentAZ Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.



Every human life is valuable, and every loss of life deserves a thorough investigation to establish the… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 27, 2024

Russian involvement?

The Ukrainian president's comments came amid reports that the Azerbaijan Airlines flight that crashed in Kazakhstan may have been mistakenly shot down by Russia.

Citing unidentified US military sources MSNBC reported on Friday (Dec 27) that the passenger plane may have been hit by a Russian ani-aircraft system.

This, the official said, would be more evidence of Russia's "recklessness" in its war with Ukraine.

What caused the airplane crash?

Reports of Russia mistakenly shooting down the plane came as Azerbaijan Airlines on Friday said that the crash happened because of "physical and technical external interference".

In a statement, the carrier announced the suspension of flights to 10 Russian airports.

It said the decision was "based on the preliminary results of the investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines due to physical and technical external interference."

The airplane crash: What happened to the Embrarer 190?

Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet, Embraer 190 aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243, on Wednesday (Dec 25) burst into flames as it was attempting an emergency landing in Western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said.

There were 67 people — 62 passengers and five crew members — on board. According to a Kazakh statement, 38 were killed in the crash, and 29 survivors, including two children, were pulled from the wreckage.

Kazakh media reports suggest that the passengers aboard included 37 Azerbaijan citizens, 16 Russian citizens, six Kazakhstan citizens, and three Kyrgyzstan nationals.

(With inputs from agencies)