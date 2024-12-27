Airlines said on Friday it was suspending flights to seven Russian cities after one of its Russia-bound jets veered off course and crashed in western Kazakhstan on Wednesday.The airline said it was "taking into account the initial results of the investigation into the crash... and taking into account flight safety risks," after reports that investigators had found the plane could have been shot down by a Russian air defence missile.

