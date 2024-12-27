A Russian anti-aircraft system may have downed the passenger aircraft that crashed in Kazhakstan on Wednesday (Dec 25), a US official has claimed. The Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 crash-landed near the city of Aktau, killing at least 38 of the 67 people aboard. US news broadcaster CNN quoted the official as saying that it may be a classic case of ‘mistaken identity,’ and blamed the error on poorly trained Russian units.

This comes after Euronews reported on Thursday citing Azerbaijani government sources that the crash was caused by a Russian surface-to-air missile.

Government sources have reportedly told Euronews that the damaged aircraft was not allowed to land at any Russian airports despite the pilots’ requests for an emergency landing.

What caused the crash?

Videos and photos that have emerged on social media in the aftermath of the accident purportedly showed holes in the jet’s body which may have been caused by a shrapnel or debris.

Earlier, the Azerbaijan Airlines claimed the crash was caused by the aircraft colliding with a flock of birds, a claim which was backed by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.

However, speaking to the news agency AFP, Russian military expert Yury Podolyaka said that holes seen in the wreckage of the aircraft were similar to the damage caused by an "anti-aircraft missile system."

But the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, later disputed the claim, saying the plane was “shot down by a Russian air defence system”, without offering any evidence.

The crash was reported soon after a barrage of Ukrainian drones hit Russia. Kovalenko also accused the Azeri authorities of trying to cover up the real reason behind the crash, including the holes in the plane, as it would be “inconvenient” to blame Russia.

Meanwhile, two black boxes have been recovered from the crash site and a commission has been formed to investigate the crash, involving representatives from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia.

Russia cautions against promoting 'hypotheses'

Meanwhile, Russia cautioned against promoting "hypotheses" about the crash on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "It would be wrong to put forward any hypotheses before the investigation's conclusions."

"We, of course, will not do this, and no one should do this. We need to wait until the investigation is completed," Peskov added.

(With inputs from agencies)