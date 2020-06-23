Morning News Brief: Trump suspends H-1B visas, Trudeau slams China and more

President Donald Trump signs executive order to suspend H-1B visas

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that suspends work visas for all H-1B and H-4 till the end of the current calendar year.

Online disruption of Donald Trump's rally highlights K-pop's political hustle

Legions of K-pop fans and TikTok users are taking credit for upending Donald Trump's weekend rally after block-reserving tickets with no intention to attend an event that was beset by an embarrassingly low turnout.



'We deplore decision made by China': Trudeau slams Beijing after Canadians charged with espionage

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday lashed out at China for detaining two Canadians for "political ends" after they were charged with suspected espionage.

Residents clash with police in German town over coronavirus quarantine

German residents clashed with police in order to escape quarantine amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

NASCAR community comes together for Bubba Wallace as FBI investigates noose

On Monday, NASCAR authorities said that the FBI is investigating a noose found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace on Talladega Superspeedway.

WATCH| From pac-man masks to avatar robots | Top innovations that fight coronavirus