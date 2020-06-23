Residents clash with police in German town over coronavirus quarantine

German residents clashed with police in order to escape quarantine amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The incident which took place in Göttingen reportedly involved at least 200 residents who charged through a metal barrier with 700 people where several people were kept in quarantine in an apartment building.

The residents clashed with police throwing bottles and stones with several police officers getting injured.

The residents were put under quarantine on Thursday after two people reported COVID-19 infection as region's state premier Armin Laschet said that he "cannot rule out a blanket lockdown".

Göttingen has emerged as the latest COVID-19 cluster with at least 120 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Germany has been witnessing an outbreak of the virus in specific pockets recently. Recently, over 1,000 employees at German meat processing firm Toennies tested positive for coronavirus, with local authorities ordering several thousand employees and their families to go into quarantine.

A coronavirus cluster was also discovered in North-Rhine Westphalia district of Guetersloh as authorities moved to put restrictions in the area.

The meat company's proprietor, Clemens Toennies, said the outbreak presented an "existential crisis" for his firm. Several slaughterhouses in Germany and France have also reported an outbreak of the virus.

